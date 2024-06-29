J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in June

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.4413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

