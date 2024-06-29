SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

