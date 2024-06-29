Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Short Interest Update

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,675.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Beyond Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $13.08 on Friday. Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $598.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
About Beyond
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
