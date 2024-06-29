Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HNGKY stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

