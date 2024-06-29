Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Drops By 35.7%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE IQI opened at $9.92 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
