EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EVgo Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ EVGOW opened at $0.15 on Friday. EVgo has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
