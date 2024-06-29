Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

ETX stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

