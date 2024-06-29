Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
ETX stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $18.90.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
