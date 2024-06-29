Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Rises By 31.1%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VEEE opened at $0.55 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

