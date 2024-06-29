Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Decreases By 35.3%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.0 %

ATLCL opened at $22.47 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.