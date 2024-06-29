Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SANM. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SANM opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Sanmina by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.4% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.