Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

SASR has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

SASR stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 234,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 267,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.