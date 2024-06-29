Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFNC. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 175,716 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $31,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $27,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

