Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Guggenheim

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 148.14% from the company’s previous close.

SVRA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SVRA opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a current ratio of 14.90. The firm has a market cap of $556.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.70. Savara has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Savara by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

