iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 97.8% in June

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

