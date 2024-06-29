iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 97.8% in June

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
