MGM Resorts International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,973 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the typical volume of 10,801 call options.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.