Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.36. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $226.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

