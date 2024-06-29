Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.03

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $18.47. Radware shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 274,646 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Radware by 9.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

