MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.
About MAN GRP PLC/ADR
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MAN GRP PLC/ADR
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.