Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.59

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.59 and traded as high as $102.82. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $100.99, with a volume of 569,739 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.