Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.59

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.59 and traded as high as $102.82. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $100.99, with a volume of 569,739 shares.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
