Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as high as C$5.27. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 1,507,075 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.14.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.76.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

