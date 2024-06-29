John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.23

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.81. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 350,781 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 923.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 447,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

