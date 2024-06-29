John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.23

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.81. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 350,781 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.