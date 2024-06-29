Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $687.00

Shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 687 ($8.71) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.88). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.71), with a volume of 16,158 shares.
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 687 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 687. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates the Millennium Collection, Leng's Collection, M Collection, and Copthorne Collection hotels. The company operates 139 hotels with 40,323 rooms. It also offers hotel and resort management, and consultancy services; operates as a finance company and real estate investment trust; and acts as a liquor licensing holder.
