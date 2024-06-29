Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.20

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.20 and traded as high as C$62.75. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$62.05, with a volume of 1,474,677 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.38.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,064.50. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $968,965. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.