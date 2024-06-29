Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.10. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 160,374 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 235,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 313,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

