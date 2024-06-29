Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.44

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $11.61. Nidec shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 112,959 shares changing hands.

Nidec Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

