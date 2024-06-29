Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.24

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as high as $17.49. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 157,449 shares.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,870.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

