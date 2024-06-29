Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Trading Down 0.9%

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 50,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Borealis Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.