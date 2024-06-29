Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the third quarter worth $1,492,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,424,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

