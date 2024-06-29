Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.56

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $15.44. Triumph Group shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 1,300,030 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,973.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,558.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

