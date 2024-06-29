Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

AKTX opened at $2.79 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

