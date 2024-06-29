Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,556.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,200 shares of company stock worth $302,032 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after buying an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.82 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

