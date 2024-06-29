Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Akanda Price Performance

AKAN stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Akanda has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

