NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.71

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.71 and traded as high as $42.26. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 38,739 shares trading hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,148.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.