Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Forafric Global Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRIW opened at $1.50 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.
About Forafric Global
