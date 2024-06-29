Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Forafric Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRIW opened at $1.50 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

About Forafric Global

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.