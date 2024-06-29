WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

