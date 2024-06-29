Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Airship AI Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of AISPW stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.19.
Airship AI Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airship AI
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.