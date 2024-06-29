Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Up 1,566.7% in June

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNG. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

AGNG opened at $30.08 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.