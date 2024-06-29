Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Air T Trading Down 0.2 %

AIRTP stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

Air T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

