AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

AGNCM stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $25.85.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.