AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 48.7% in June

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGM Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

