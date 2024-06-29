First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 84.6% in June

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $68.31 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $952.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

