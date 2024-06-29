Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Cut by Zacks Research

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $159.48 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

