Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the May 31st total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.8 days.
Woolworths Group Stock Performance
Woolworths Group stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $26.24.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.