Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the May 31st total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.8 days.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

Woolworths Group stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

