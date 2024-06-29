B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE MOD opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

