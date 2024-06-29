Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $4.96

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $635.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
