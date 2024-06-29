Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $143.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of PI opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -447.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $59,112.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total value of $31,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $59,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,088 shares of company stock worth $166,194,846. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $217,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,384,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Impinj by 40.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 249.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after buying an additional 568,301 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $68,211,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

