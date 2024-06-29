Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $49.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 542,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

