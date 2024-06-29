Brokerages Set Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT at $90.28

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.28.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

ON stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

