Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price at $34.80

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $653.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $49.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

