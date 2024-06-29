Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 318,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

